TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash in Troutdale left one driver dead and another seriously hurt.

KOIN reports the crash happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office initially said the drivers of the 2 vehicles involved in the crash were seriously injured.

However, officials later confirmed that the driver of a Toyota that flipped onto its roof was extricated by first responders but died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a Kia Soul, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.