TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — One person has been found dead inside a Tigard home that caught fire.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven told the Oregonian/OregonLive it’s not clear how the fire started or if the person died before it broke out. She declined to provide other information about the adult, whose cause of death will be investigated by the Washington County medical examiner.

Ulven said firefighters received reports around noon Tuesday of a fire inside a two-story house.

Firefighters found an unresponsive adult inside the kitchen, Ulven said.

This is the second deadly fire Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has fought in four days. A woman died after a residential fire Friday.