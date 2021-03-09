JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) — One person died in house fire in Junction City, authorities said.

Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday, KEZI-TV reported.

Authorities said they were responding to a report of a home that was heavily involved with one person possibly unable to get out.

Junction City Police Chief Bob Morris said he stepped inside once he got on scene. He said he pulled out a relative of the victim who was using a garden hose to try and put the fire out.

“I had to physically pull him out of the house, so he would not become a victim of the fire as well,” Morris said.

No further information was immediately released.