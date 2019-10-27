PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was killed and seven people were injured in a highway crash south of Woodburn.

KGW-television reports the crash of four vehicles occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 5.

A preliminary investigation indicated a sedan driven by 23-year-old Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian of Salem was southbound and rear-ended a small car driven by 24-yeare-old Artemio Davila of Beaverton.

Davila’s car went underneath the cable barrier in the median and was struck by a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by 55-year-old Vanessa Underwood of Salem. A northbound pickup drive by 52-year-old Theresa Peters of Salem then struck the SUV.

Davila died at the scene.

Four people in the SUV were transported to the Salem Hospital, including three with serious injuries.

