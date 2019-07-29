SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and five others were hurt in a minivan crash southwest of Portland near Sheridan.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Highway 22, when the van drove off the road, hit several signs and landed in a drainage ditch.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says one person died, four others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals and another was taken via air ambulance to a hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours.