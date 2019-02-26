ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man died and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision on the Parks Highway.

A second man and two children in a second vehicle also suffered injuries in the crash shortly before noon Tuesday at Mile 63.

Alaska State Troopers say an ambulance traveling on the highway came upon the wreck, called it in and began treating the injured.

The man killed was a passenger in a small sedan heading south. He and the female driver were trapped inside and the passenger died before he could be freed.

The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The car crashed with a northbound pickup driven by a man with two children in the back seat. The occupants of the pickup were transported by ambulance to a hospital.