ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 22-year-old South Dakota man died and two other people were injured in a collision on the Parks Highway.

Nicholas Bertram, who was driving an SUV, died at the scene of the Thursday afternoon crash.

Troopers say the crash occurred when the SUV collided with a semi tractor-trailer as the SUV was turning left onto the highway at the intersection of the Big Lake cutoff.

Troopers say the driver of the semi, 37-year-old Arnol Farmer, was unable to avoid the collision. Farmer was not injured.

Two passengers in the SUV — 43-year-old Frieda Gillespie and 28-year-old Shawn Phillips-Tomlinson — were taken to an area hospital. Troopers say one of those passengers was flown there.