TRAIL, Ore. (AP) — One man has died and another is missing and presumed dead after a boating incident on Lost Creek Lake in southern Oregon.

Irving Fuentes, 25, was transported by medical helicopter but pronounced dead Sunday at Providence Medford Medical Center, after a late-evening 911 caller reported what they described as two drownings, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities searched for a second man, Juan Carlos Fuentes, 29, but suspended their search after dark, and said in a Monday morning press release that he was presumed dead.

The two men, both of White City, were brothers boating with family. Neither was wearing a life jacket, the release said.

The search was slated to resume Monday.

Lost Creek Lake is located about 10 miles east of Trail, Oregon.

