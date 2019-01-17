PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Northeast Portland home.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to a report of gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers found one person dead and one injured. The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

Officers have detained one person as part of the investigation.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be any risk to the public.

Homicide detectives are investigating.