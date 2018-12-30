GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A man died and another man was injured in a head-on collision near Grants Pass.
The Daily Courier newspaper of Grants Pass reports 34-year-old Eric Maddox of Grants Pass died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on the Williams Highway, which is also known as Highway 238.
Sixty-three-year-old Robert Culton of Williams was injured and taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Oregon State Police say Maddox was driving a Subaru Forester when he swerved to avoid a deer, then overcorrected and crossed the centerline. Police say the Forester collided with an oncoming Ford Ranger driven by Culton.
After the collision, the highway was closed for about two hours.
Information from: Daily Courier, http://www.thedailycourier.com