GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A man died and another man was injured in a head-on collision near Grants Pass.

The Daily Courier newspaper of Grants Pass reports 34-year-old Eric Maddox of Grants Pass died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on the Williams Highway, which is also known as Highway 238.

Sixty-three-year-old Robert Culton of Williams was injured and taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Oregon State Police say Maddox was driving a Subaru Forester when he swerved to avoid a deer, then overcorrected and crossed the centerline. Police say the Forester collided with an oncoming Ford Ranger driven by Culton.

After the collision, the highway was closed for about two hours.

