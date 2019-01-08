SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person died and another was injured after a shooting at a home in Salem.
Salem Police Department Lt. Treven Upkes says officers were sent to the home Tuesday afternoon after someone reported a possible shooting.
Upkes says officers found a woman with injuries who directed officers inside the home where a man had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on preliminary investigation, police say they do not believe the public is in danger.
No further information was released.
An investigation is ongoing.