Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person died and another was injured after a shooting at a home in Salem.

Salem Police Department Lt. Treven Upkes says officers were sent to the home Tuesday afternoon after someone reported a possible shooting.

Upkes says officers found a woman with injuries who directed officers inside the home where a man had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Most Read Local Stories

Based on preliminary investigation, police say they do not believe the public is in danger.

No further information was released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press