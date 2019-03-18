MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an explosion destroyed a house in central Idaho, leaving a man dead and a teenage girl injured.
The McCall Fire Department says the Sunday afternoon blast at the home near the McCall golf course created a large crater and debris field.
Firefighters entered the burning rubble after hearing the teen screaming for help.
The fire department says the teen was pulled from the basement of the home and flown to a Boise hospital in critical condition.
Authorities have not released the name of the man or the teen.
The fire department says it’s working with the state fire marshal’s office to determine the cause of the explosion.
The blast also damaged two neighboring homes.