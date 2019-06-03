ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An 18-year-old was killed and a teenage boy seriously wounded in a shooting near popular athletic fields, police said Monday.

The shooter has yet to be arrested. The names of the unarmed victims have not been released. Police said they were working to notify the dead teen’s next of kin.

Police said they received a report of shots fired Sunday near Sullivan Arena, a convention center and athletic arena. The arena borders a football stadium and near baseball fields used by high school and adult teams.

A few minutes later a caller told a dispatcher he had been shot.

“This is the teenage victim saying that he was shot and he didn’t know where he was. The only thing that he knew was that he was in the woods and he didn’t know exactly where because they were running,” police spokesman MJ Thim said.

Officers searched the wooded area described as far off the trail system until they were able to find the victim, Thim said.

Both had been shot several times, and the shooter took off.

The surviving victim was able to give some information to the officers, but police still do not know what caused the altercation, how many were involved or how the three wound up in the woods.

Thim said police do not believe the general public is in any danger since the altercation seems confined to the group.

“It was some sort of beef, and exactly what that was about is what detectives are trying to figure out,” Thim said.

“What we’ve determined is that you had two unarmed victims here and one suspect with a gun. How this juvenile came into possession of a gun, who owns the gun and why they don’t have the gun anymore, that’s what we are trying to figure out.”

He said the baseball field and basketball courts were crowded Sunday when the shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m., and he encouraged anyone with information to contact police.