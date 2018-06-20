“The administration did this without thinking, and now they’re probably not thinking, either,” says Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), said he’s still waiting to see the specifics after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he’ll be “signing something” to stop the separation of migrant families. If the president intends to detain families together indefinitely, that’s better them keeping parents and children apart, Barón said.

But, he said, “That’s not the solution we’re looking for.”

For one thing, he maintained such a solution is not legal because of the 1997 “Flores” consent decree that held children can be kept in detention only for 20 days. President Barack Obama also tried to hold families together indefinitely, and that policy was found to be in violation of the consent decree, Barón pointed out.

He also said many questions remain about what will happen to parents who have already had their children taken from them, like those being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

NWIRP is representing many of those parents, and he said they have children who are being held in New York, Arizona and Texas. Will Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fly parents to where their children are, Barón asks. Or will they release them at the doors of the SeaTac and prison and leave them to try to pick up their own children?

“The administration did this without thinking, and now they’re probably not thinking, either,” he said.

Things were moving so quickly Wednesday morning that ICE had few answers. A spokeswoman emailed a preliminary statement, crafted before the president’s latest announcement, but said another could be coming soon.

The preliminary statement said: “ICE will make every effort to reunite the child with the parent once the parent’s immigration case has been adjudicated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and/or the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).”

Normally, it can take many months, or even years, for a case to move through the backlogged immigration system.

Meanwhile, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement Wednesday: “If the President issues an executive order, will review it immediately. We’ve learned we can’t always rely on the President to do what he says he’s going to do.”

Ferguson has asked Washington residents to contact his office if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their family as part of the federal government’s new “zero-tolerance” immigration crackdown.