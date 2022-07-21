Good news for folks who missed seeing the northern lights early Tuesday: Continued solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun mean there may very well be other chances to catch a glimpse on Thursday and Friday, according to NASA.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are caused when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.

#NorthernLights over #Seattle from last night/earlier this morning. I love catching the #aurora over the city, it is a hard thing to do with all that light pollution, but that is the fun part right? This one is from around 1:28am when those pretty pillars showed up. pic.twitter.com/pS13rApg7r — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) July 19, 2022

Tuesday’s show was thanks to a July 15 filament eruption and coronal mass ejection that made a direct hit to Earth, triggering aurora borealis displays over Washington and other areas where the northern lights are rarely seen, according to NASA space weather physicist and forecaster Tamitha Skov.

Although we didnt get much #AuroraAustralis field reporting on twitter, gorgeous views were seen where there were cloudless skies down under. Here is a stunning shot from Jamie (MountainGoat) Walker in Tasmania. https://t.co/2kRnlNO26I pic.twitter.com/7HF2WbwM1T — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 20, 2022

A slower solar flare left the sun on July 15 as well and that one could reach us by July 21 and 22, according to EarthSky.

“And there’s a high-speed solar wind coming our way from a coronal hole,” said EarthSky. “All in all, conditions for auroras appear good!”

Here in Western Washington, the clouds may block our views Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle, as marine air and low cloud cover is expected to roll in later both nights.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying, since we all know the weather forecast can change and that clouds do part, occasionally leaving open views of the glittering dark sky.

To see the lights, try to get to a dark, elevated site, settle in, wait and look to the north. They can be unpredictable in their timing and hard to see with the unaided eye. The best way to see them, should they appear, will be using time-lapse photography or long-exposure photos.