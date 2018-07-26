The backup extended for 6 miles, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation tweet at 6:04 a.m. It also caused congestion on surrounding roads.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 405 have reopened following a crash involving two Bellevue police motorcycles that shut down the freeway for more than an hour Thursday morning. The resulting traffic backup persisted.

The two officers who were driving the bikes are expected to be OK, Bellevue police said in a tweet.

The collision occurred during morning rush hour, blocking traffic south of Interstate 90 in Bellevue. Police diverted cars using an off-ramp.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the backup extended for 6 miles, according to a tweet at 6:04 a.m. It also caused congestion on surrounding roads.

The transportation department said in a 6:48 a.m. tweet that all lanes have reopened.