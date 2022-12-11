All lanes of northbound I-405 at Coal Creek Parkway have been blocked as efforts are underway to cleanup a diesel spill. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder of the highway, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for what officials expect to be a lengthy cleanup.

UPDATE 1: All lanes NB I-405 at Coal Creek Pwky remain blocked due to an earlier incident involving a semi. Crews are on scene but this is expected to take a while.



Traffic is getting by in the right shoulder. Please seek alternative routes. https://t.co/PkgZRblsSr pic.twitter.com/vf4lLGJcQM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 11, 2022

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a semi-truck lost a driveline, a crucial part of a truck’s engine that shifts power from the engine to its wheels. When the driveline broke, it punctured the truck’s fuel tank and led to the spill, according to Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which Johnson called an “unfortunate mechanical failure.”

Johnson said that the Department of Ecology is on the scene assisting with cleanup. While Johnson doesn’t expect weather to play a factor into the cleanup efforts, a timeline for when the lanes may reopen has not yet been set.

“It’s going to be a little while,” Johnson said. “In my 32 years, these spills are the hardest to clean up.”

Johnson estimated that there may have been around 100 gallons or more of diesel spilled on the roadway. Additional updates regarding the timeframe for reopening the closed lanes will be shared via social media as officials on the scene learn more. In the meantime, Johnson encouraged drivers to avoid the area.