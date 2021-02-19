All lanes of Highway 599 reopened Friday morning at milepost 1.4 after a hit-and-run collision resulting in a 12-vehicle pileup near East Marginal Way in Seattle closed the highway’s northbound lanes and an onramp to Interstate 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The female driver who caused the collision “fled on foot and (is) believed to have been picked up,” he said on Twitter.
He said there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
All northbound I-5 traffic merging onto northbound Highway 599 had been forced to exit at South 133rd Street, according to WSDOT.