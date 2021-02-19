All northbound lanes of Highway 599 are blocked Friday morning at milepost 1.4, including the onramp to Interstate 5, after a hit-and-run collision resulted in a 12-vehicle pileup near East Marginal Way in Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The onramp to Highway 599 at Interurban Avenue is also closed, WSDOT said.
Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said that tow trucks arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and that the roadway was expected to reopen around 9 a.m.
The female driver that caused the collision “fled on foot and (is) believed to have been picked up,” he said on Twitter.
He said there were no life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
All northbound I-5 traffic merging onto northbound SR-599 is now forced to exit at South 133rd Street, according to WSDOT.