All northbound lanes of Highway 599 are blocked Friday morning at milepost 1.4, including the onramp to Interstate 5, after a hit-and-run collision resulted in a pileup of nine to 10 cars near East Marginal Way in Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The onramp to Highway 599 at Interurban Avenue is also closed, WSDOT said.

All northbound I-5 traffic merging onto northbound SR-599 will have to immediately exit at S. 133rd Street due to this collision. pic.twitter.com/vSs88fBgyT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 19, 2021

All northbound I-5 traffic merging onto northbound SR-599 is now forced to exit at South 133rd Street, according to WSDOT.

Traffic can exit onto the ramp, but will be immediately detoured to exit onto S. 133rd Street, no access to NB SR 599. https://t.co/AvERDHmnT3 pic.twitter.com/0ZTQyb9T5H — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 19, 2021

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson is on his way to the crash and will post updates on Twitter.