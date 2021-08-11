Two lanes on southbound Interstate 5 in North Seattle were closed Wednesday afternoon due to a heavy smoke from a brush fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Seattle Fire Department said the fire, near the Northeast 130th Street exit, was extinguished by 5:30 p.m.

Traffic extended to Northeast 175th Street on southbound I-5 and Northeast 65th Street on northbound lanes. WSDOT spokesperson Alexa Fortuna said no damages or injuries were reported.

The fire department, she said, is working to clear the roadway and increase visibility. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take caution with low visibility in the area.

“Special thanks to the nearby residents that offered us water bottles,” SFD posted on Twitter.