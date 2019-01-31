Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency last week in the measles outbreak, which is now at 40 confirmed cases in the Northwest. The state asked for the specialized team through the nation's mutual-aid system.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is sending an emergency response team to assist in an escalating measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the North Dakota Department of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response will deploy a five-member unit to relieve existing members of the Washington state response group.

Washington submitted a request for the specialized team through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The mutual aid agency enables a disaster-impacted state to request and receive aid from other member states swiftly and efficiently.

The measles breakout caused Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency on Jan. 25.

Public-health officials have confirmed 40 cases of measles in the Northwest, including 38 clustered in southwest Washington, one in Portland and one in Seattle. Thirteen additional suspected cases were reported Wednesday. Most patients were under 10 and at least thirty-four were not immunized.