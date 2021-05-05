Auto-tourists rejoice: the scenic North Cascades Highway reopens at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday morning that crews were finishing up the final repairs on the road. WSDOT is requesting that anyone who plans to attend the gate opening practice physical distancing and wear a mask.

Mark it! On SR 20 North Cascades Highway, we are wrapping up the final repairs and ready to reopen tomorrow at 1PM. Thank you to the crews for your hard work! If you plan to be at the gate opening, please wear a mask and keep good physical distancing for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/4nH37NCwYw — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 4, 2021

The North Cascades Highway closes annually in the winter for the safety of drivers and maintenance crews. Last year Highway 20 closed on Nov. 16.

In previous years, the highway’s opening had been fondly associated with Ethel Madrene Clark, or “Tootsie,” who would be the first at the gate to pass out coffee and cinnamon rolls crusted with caramelized sugar and drizzled with whiskey sauce.

The tradition had been in place since 1970 until shortly before she passed away in 2018, her son Donald Clark said. “The DOT thought so much of her that they allowed her to be the first in line and push the gate open with her hands,” said Clark.

While “The Queen of the Northern Cascades” is no longer the one serving pastries and pushing open the gates, her legacy remains, Clark said. His niece has continued the cinnamon-roll tradition.

In a typical year, the restaurant at the Glacier Peak Resort serves the same cinnamon rolls on the day the highway opens. The Clarks used to own and operate the restaurant, near Marblemount.

But this year, the business had trouble finding enough staff, said Bobbie Moore, Glacier Peak Resort office assistant. The restaurant, along with the resort’s cabin and RV spots, will open next week. Its winery will resume operations a week later, she said.

Moore said people have called to make reservations and she is hopeful business will be better this year with declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates.

“We had so many cancellations (last year), we didn’t know what to do with them all,” she said.

According to WSDOT, east- and west-side crews met April 29 to clear the entire length of Highway 20. The crews repaired damage to signs, guardrails and pavement caused by snow and debris.

The clearing started at Early Winters gate on April 5 and typically takes four to six weeks, according to WSDOT.