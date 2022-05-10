MOUNT VERNON — The North Cascades Highway will open to vehicle traffic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that workers for the past six weeks have been clearing the highway of snow between winter closure points near Diablo and Mazama.

Last week, crews clearing snow from the east and west sides of the North Cascades met just west of Rainy Pass.

Good morning & Happy SR 20 North Cascades Highway Opening Day! If you’re headed that way please remember to plan ahead, wintery weather remains possible at higher elevations. @wsdot is headed up today so check back for updates. For now, here’s a look at some current conditions⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pWopzJZAfN — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) May 10, 2022

The highway has been closed between the closure points since Nov. 15.

Officials said avalanche potential remains, and many Forest Service and National Parks Service facilities in the area remain closed.