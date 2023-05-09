The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, will reopen for the season at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

After reviewing conditions this morning, the crew supervisor confirmed that SR 20 North Cascades will open at 10AM this Wednesday, May 10. If you're planning on making the trip, remember there are few rest stops and no cell service. Plan accordingly and have a great trip! 🏔️🚐🥳 pic.twitter.com/SK7w7XCxa3 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 8, 2023

WSDOT crews started clearing Highway 20, which connects the Skagit and Methow Valleys, for the season on March 27.

Crews are completing a final bit of work on the highway — making repairs, clearing debris and controlled burns by the Forest Service — so WSDOT asks people to stay away until Wednesday for their safety.

The highway closed to traffic for the season on Nov. 8, between mileposts 134 and 178.

Highway 20 is reopening ahead of the Mother’s Day and Winthrop ’49er Days weekend.

On the east side of the highway, traffic will be allowed past the Silver Star gate starting Wednesday.

Drivers will likely encounter roadwork on Highway 20 this summer, WSDOT said, as the department has a limited season to complete maintenance.

Despite the highway reopening this week, most national parks and U.S. Forest Service facilities are closed to the public until later in the spring.

“Our crews clear the road and shoulder and any pullout areas needed for our maintenance work, but otherwise, it is still wintry up in the mountains and there are few rest stops and no cell service. Please plan accordingly,” WSDOT said.