BURIEN — Dora Isabel Ulloa couldn’t sit still over the excitement of telling a group of fellow students about her first time camping on Orcas Island.

The 8-year-old would usually just be “bored and watching TV at home” during the summer, she said, but her trip with the New Futures program revealed things she’d never seen before: a starfish, sea anemone and a tiny creature she thought just might have been a jellyfish.

Dora Isabel, her parents and siblings are among 91 Burien families who live in the Alcove Apartments, where New Futures has for years been regarded as a community anchor and credited by city officials with reducing violence and improving graduation rates.

New Futures’ Burien operation — which occupies a two-bedroom apartment at the Ambaum Boulevard Southwest complex — offers support for young residents, as well as other children who live nearby. Offerings include an out-of-school program, field trips and family advocacy services like parenting-skills workshops, connections to child care assistance and job opportunities.

Most of the students served through the program come from immigrant or refugee families and experience stark educational disparities New Futures seeks to break down.

“The goal is for them to grow, cultivate leadership qualities and also do things they might otherwise not do,” said Andrea Picazo, lead coordinator of the program, which merged with Southwest Youth & Family Services in 2013 and is offered at six locations throughout King County.

Just a few months ago, the program’s future at Alcove was uncertain, as its rent-free lease, offered by a previous property owner, was coming to an end. But the new owner, Harbor Group International, said in mid-July that it would renew the lease for one more year.

That gave the nonprofit’s staff some solace, and they were additionally relieved over word that the East Coast owners — who bought the 44-building, 543-unit complex last year for over $100 million — are interested in a long-term partnership.

Still, details about a lasting agreement remain undetermined. And while New Futures receives programming funds from sources including the city of Burien, it needs free rent to continue its work there.

“We want to stay here and we want to keep serving the community,” said Norma Ortiz, who manages the New Futures youth program in Burien and has worked within the program for almost 17 years. “Students come running to class because many don’t have the opportunity to do something like ice skating or rock climbing outside of here.”

The goal is to provide opportunities for kids to graduate, stay off the streets and break cycles of violence, Ortiz said. That’s easier to do when kids have somewhere to go after school, she said.

“My concern is for the kids. How are they going to do without us here?”

The last time New Futures left the apartment complex, city and police officials asked them to return.

The longstanding program had served families at Alcove for years until the complex was sold in 2016. Then, two years later, a young woman and a girl were killed in a gang shooting outside the complex, and families wanted New Futures to return to help quell the violence. A young man was later charged in the homicides; the case has yet to be resolved.

Colleen Brandt-Schluter, the city’s human services manager, said it’s difficult to quantify the ways New Futures has improved the neighborhood, but officials have seen “less violence happening at Alcove” and the surrounding area since staff returned. Families also report feeling their children are safer and that there’s less youth violence, and graduation rates have improved, she said.

“We really need those programs to continue that help our most vulnerable families and really prepare kids to succeed in school,” Brandt-Schluter said of New Futures and other similar initiatives.

New Futures leaders say maintaining easy access to their programming is crucial to continued success. A new location, for example, could create a transportation barrier for families who rely on the program’s initiatives.

Kim Loveall, interim executive director for Southwest Youth & Family Services, said her staff hopes for a long-term partnership with their new landlords that provides peace of mind that the program will remain closest to the families it serves.

New Futures’ success is rooted in its physical presence in the community, she said. “That’s the key.”

A class in July highlighted just how the program forges bonds among its young participants. The students teased each other in Spanish, the way close siblings do, and they began the session by sharing how they were feeling that day.

For 15-year-old Sophia Alvarez, the experiences she’s had and the connections she’s made over three years in the program have helped her figure out who she is in a comfortable and safe environment.

Through the program, she’s also found an outlet to express her creativity.

“If I see something empty like a white wall, I feel like I have to paint it,” she said.

Sophia was among a group of New Futures students who helped paint a mural on the side of a business that was consistently getting tagged near the apartment complex after the 2018 shooting that killed Eveona Cortez, 19, and Elizabeth Juarez, 13.

Sophia and her peers responded to the tragedy by holding on to their community and using art to emphasize their resilience, work through their emotions and take a stand against violence.

The mural, which stands undisturbed years later, depicts the face of a girl with tape over her mouth, between a stop sign and vines of flowers erupting from gun barrels. The public art also features prominent Mexican and Central American motifs, in a nod to the community’s diversity.

It’s not just students who benefit from New Futures programming, as staffers work with low-income families who experience language barriers or may otherwise be isolated.

Maribel Felipe, a 41-year-old single mother of four, has found the program beneficial in more ways than she can describe.

New Futures has helped her daughters, ages 6 to 16, with homework — both while she’s working and because of a language barrier at school. The program has also kept her daughters active, she said, and she’s attended parental workshops focused on identifying whether a child might be at risk of gang involvement or drug addiction, then how to intervene if needed.

“They help you understand how to have those difficult conversations with your kids,” she said. “Knowing how to approach that makes all the difference.”

The program also reinforces a strong sense of community among the predominantly Latino residents at Alcove, where Felipe has lived for six years.

“We understand each other’s experiences and our struggles,” she said.