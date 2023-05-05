FareStart, a James-Beard Award-winning nonprofit organization, will lay off 20% of its workforce — around 38 people — citing pandemic- and inflation-related economic difficulties.

The Seattle organization, which began in 1992, provides restaurant-industry job training and holistic social services to those who’ve experienced homelessness and poverty. It operates a café in South Lake Union, a dining event space and a prepared meal program, and has run restaurants in the past.

Three-fourths of the laid-off employees are in the organizations’ prepared meals team, whose work has declined as pandemic-related emergency money has run out, FareStart spokesperson Stephanie Schoo wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that we were saddened to make, and one that wouldn’t have been made unless we felt it was absolutely necessary to ensure FareStart retains its financial stability after a hard-hitting pandemic and ongoing impacts from inflation,” she said.

Schoo said the organization is supporting those who were laid off with career support, severance pay, earned time-off payouts and medical benefits through June.

During the first months of the pandemic, FareStart increased its existing programming by providing food for social services, shelters and schools, providing meals to places including the Downtown Emergency Service Center, Plymouth Housing and the King County coronavirus quarantine sites. According to FareStart, the organization has produced 5.9 million meals and enrolled nearly 600 people into their online and on-the-job training programs, since the start of the pandemic.

Advertising

According to FareStart’s tax documents, the nonprofit took in around $25 million in revenue in 2020 and saw a profit of about $2.8 million. In 2019 and 2018, the company took a loss of about $475,000 and $877,000, respectively.

According to the organization’s financial documents, the coronavirus pandemic “materially impacted Farestart’s overall funding model in 2021” with revenue and its timing being “significantly different” than in previous years.

FareStart also received two small business loans during the pandemic, one totaling $500,000 and another totaling nearly $2.5 million, which was forgiven, according to documents. FareStart finished 2021 with “no debt on the books” other than some financing for equipment.

Delays at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service mean that there are not publicly accessible tax forms for the past two years.

The organization has scaled back programs before. The organization used to operate two restaurants on or close to Amazon’s campus, Community Table and Maslow’s, but they closed in February 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Amazon has been a significant donor to FareStart in previous years.

FareStart was recently led by Angela Dunleavy, who was previously the CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants. In December, she announced she was stepping down, and the organization is currently overseen by interim CEO Nicole Trimble. According to public tax documents, Dunleavy was paid around $305,000 in 2020 and about $263,000 in 2019.

Advertising

According to a news release, FareStart is still looking to expand its business to regain lost revenue and increase job-training opportunities.

According to the nonprofit’s impact report, FareStart enrolled 250 adults and young people in job-training programs last year, graduated 174 people and provided 1.5 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity. The organization said it is on track to produce a pre-pandemic level of 900,000 meals this year, a news release stated.

FareStart also runs a workforce development program that teaches organizations outside of Washington how to increase economic mobility through food-based job training. According to the nonprofit’s website, FareStart has supported more than 280 organizations in 46 states.

“We look forward to keeping our community informed on our progress as we work tirelessly to stabilize, transform more lives and disrupt poverty in our communities,” according to a news release.

Material from the Seattle Times archive was used in this report.