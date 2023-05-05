FareStart, a James-Beard Award-winning nonprofit organization, announced Tuesday it will lay off 20% of its workforce — around 38 people — citing pandemic- and inflation-related economic difficulties.

The Seattle organization, which began in 1992, provides restaurant-industry job training and holistic social services to those who’ve experienced homelessness and poverty. It operates a café in South Lake Union, a dining event space and a prepared meal program, and has run restaurants in the past.

Three-fourths of the laid-off employees are in the organizations’ prepared meals team, whose work has declined as pandemic-related emergency money has run out, FareStart spokesperson Stephanie Schoo wrote in a news release.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that we were saddened to make, and one that wouldn’t have been made unless we felt it was absolutely necessary to ensure FareStart retains its financial stability after a hard-hitting pandemic and ongoing impacts from inflation,” she said.

Schoo said the organization is supporting those who were laid off with career support, severance pay, earned time-off payouts and medical benefits through June.

FareStart was recently led by Angela Dunleavy, who was previously the CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants. In December, she announced she was stepping down, and the organization is currently overseen by interim CEO Nicole Trimble.

During the first months of the pandemic, FareStart increased its existing programming by providing food for social services, shelters and schools, providing about 197,000 meals to places including the Downtown Emergency Service Center, Plymouth Housing and the King County coronavirus quarantine sites.

According to a news release, FareStart is still looking to expand its business to regain lost revenue and increase job-training opportunities.

According to the nonprofit’s impact report, FareStart enrolled 250 adults and young people in job-training programs last year, graduated 174 people and provided 1.5 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity. The organization said it is on track to produce a prepandemic level of 900,000 meals this year, a news release stated.

FareStart also runs a workforce development program that teaches organizations outside of Washington how to increase economic mobility through food-based job training. According to the nonprofit’s website, FareStart has supported more than 280 organizations in 46 states.

“We look forward to keeping our community informed on our progress as we work tirelessly to stabilize, transform more lives and disrupt poverty in our communities,” according to a news release.

Material from the Seattle Times archive was used in this report.