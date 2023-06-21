The Bellevue School District is warning families of the dangers of fentanyl after two high school students experienced a nonfatal accidental fentanyl overdose.

The students, 17 and 18, were found Tuesday morning with a suspected fentanyl overdose at an apartment complex, said Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black.

They were successfully revived with the overdose antidote naloxone by the Bellevue Fire Department and were taken to the hospital. One sustained life threatening injuries, according to police.

In a message to families and staff, the district shared information on fentanyl, the signs of overdose and what families “in immediate crisis” can do.

The district said the overdose is “believed” to have originated from “vape pens which either contained or were laced with fentanyl.” Black said police cannot confirm whether the overdoses were tied to a vape device.

The district will continue to work with school leaders to address concerns and send additional resources to parents as needed, Bellevue School District spokesperson Janine Thorn said Wednesday.

Fentanyl is the most pressing public health crisis facing the greater Seattle area.

Only a decade ago, the drug caused a mere handful of fatal overdoses in King County each year. But the little blue pills are now everywhere, driving the worst wave of overdose deaths the county — and the country — have ever seen.

Of the more than 1,000 fatal drug overdoses countywide last year, 70% involved fentanyl. Worse yet, the drug’s death toll is showing no signs of leveling off, with more than 470 people succumbing to fentanyl overdoses since the start of the year.

Making the drug with precursor chemicals from China, cartels’ chemists aren’t concerned about quality control. So the concentration of fentanyl — cut with acetaminophen when pressed into pills, and with sugars like lactose and mannitol in its powder form — varies widely from pill to pill and batch to batch. Other street drugs can also be “cut” with the stronger and more dangerous fentanyl.

Seattle Times staff reporter Vonnai Phair contributed reporting. Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this story.