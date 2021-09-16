Tacoma Fire responded to a fire at a GuestHouse Inn in Fife Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming out of a room on the second floor of the three-floor building. The sprinklers in the room were activated and the fire was contained to the room, said Tacoma Fire spokesperson Joe Meinecke.

There were no serious injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.