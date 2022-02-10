Have you dropped the ball on making Valentine’s Day plans? Or perhaps you’re looking for a way to take your mind off of the holiday?

Well, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife might have a solution for you in the form of shellfish.

If you have several hours to drive to Washington’s coast and a fishing license, the department has approved another round of razor clam digging starting Feb. 14 through Feb. 18.

Razor clam digging is periodically allowed between October and May. Officials regularly test razor clams for marine toxins, which are produced by a naturally occurring process by plankton in the surf zone, to determine when it is safe to dig and eat the shellfish, according to the department.

The best digging occurs about one to two hours before the listed low tide time, according to the department. No digging is permitted before noon for digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

Digs during the evening low tides are permitted at the following beaches:

Feb. 14: 5:35 p.m. at Long Beach

Feb. 15: 6:09 p.m. at Long Beach and Mocrocks Beach

Feb. 16: 6:42 p.m. at Long Beach and Copalis Beach

Feb. 17: 7:14 p.m. at Long Beach and Twin Harbors

Feb. 18: 7:45 p.m. at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis Beach

While other Washington beaches are not scheduled to be open for digging, the state will continue testing marine toxins to determine whether additional digs can be scheduled before the season ends.

All diggers 15 or older must have a fishing license to harvest razor clams. Diggers may take up to 15 razor clams a day and must take the first 15 clams collected.

Be sure to cover holes with sand after digging and clean clams as soon as possible. They don’t have to be left in water to purge sand like other clams. Keep them cool by placing them in a refrigerator or putting them on ice right away.

More information on razor clam digging can be found at the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.