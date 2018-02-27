Vancouver Energy abandons effort to build crude-by-rail terminal along the Columbia River.

Vancouver Energy is ending its quest to construct the nation’s largest oil-by-rail terminal and won’t appeal Gov. Jay Inslee’s rejection of a permit to build the project along the Columbia River.

A company spokesman Tuesday also said it would terminate — a month early — a Port of Vancouver lease for the project, and donate the $100,000 savings in lease payments to community nonprofit organizations.

“Our focus is on thanking our supporters who stood with us … and being able to make a positive difference through this contribution,” said Jeff Hymas, a Vancouver Energy spokesman.

Inslee in January rejected the permit, saying the record shows the risks and impacts outweighed the need for and potential benefits of the project. Inslee agreed with the recommendation of a state energy panel, which unanimously voted in November to recommend that the Vancouver Energy project in southwest Washington be denied.

The joint venture of Savage Companies and Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro, proposed to receive about 360,000 barrels of North American crude oil a day by trains at the Port of Vancouver on the Columbia River. Oil would have been loaded onto tankers and ships bound for West Coast refineries, a project that proponents said would have helped to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.

The plan ran into fierce opposition from environmentalists and others concerned about the risk of a fiery tanker-train derailment that could put people and property at risk.

The permitting process stretched on for four years before reaching a dead-end for the joint venture.

“We remain convinced that our proposed terminal at the Port of Vancouver USA would have been built and operated safely,” and would have added “immense value to the West Coast and regional economy,” said Jared Larrabee, the joint venture’s general manager, in a statement released Tuesday.