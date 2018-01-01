Bruce Stotler is selling his one-story, two-bedroom home to the city at half-price, for $225,000, so it becomes part of the 53-acre park, one of Seattle’s most ignored natural settings.

It is a very modest residence, to say the least. A teardown. A one-story, two-bedroom, 1½-bath frame house in West Seattle. It could use fixing up just about everywhere.

But it has been Bruce Stotler’s home since he and his ex-wife bought it in 1980 for $74,000. The county now has it assessed at $473,000.

Stotler, 72, lives there with his two dogs, a couple of terrier mixes called Scout and Nellie.

To Stotler, there is something very special about his unpretentious home, and it is why, if the City Council on Tuesday votes to approve its purchase, it will become part of Schmitz Park.

The city gets a good deal on the 5,000-square-foot property. The sale price is $225,000, half off, as long as Stotler gets to live there until he dies or chooses to move.

Stotler’s home is on the corner of Southwest Orleans Street and 51st Avenue Southwest.

On that side of Orleans there is no other structure.

Everything else is the southeast corner of Schmitz Preserve Park, which encompasses 53 acres near Alki and is one of Seattle’s most ignored natural settings.

It’s got original old-growth forest — a “cathedral” of forest, says a Seattle Parks history — and it has the dense, packed undergrowth that few would struggle through.

Stotler has no near relatives, and when you’re 72 you think about what will happen when you’re gone.

Sure, he could sell. And then what would happen to the property? He has seen what’s taking place all over Seattle.

“A megahouse. They would build as big a house as they could,” he says. A few blocks away, he says, that’s what happened. “It looks like a dormitory.”

A spokesman for the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections says zoning would allow a three-story home on Stotler’s property, which would make a new structure bigger than anything else around there.

His site certainly would make an appealing location for a contractor.

In 2016, a toxic West Seattle house deemed too dangerous to enter was sold for $427,000 as a teardown. A new, 2,845-square-foot, four-bedroom home was built there, and it sold this past June in seven days for $1.2 million.

Why $225,000?

Stotler came upon the $225,000 price because he still owes $57,000 on the mortgage. The home was bought when interest rates were 12 percent.

Then he has the usual credit bills. He has little savings and lives on Social Security and his Seattle city pension from the 31 years he worked at the Customer Service Bureau.

He had a stroke in 1996 and is recovered except for some problems with his left arm, such as getting something out of his pocket and finding a seat belt connection. If he ever ends up in assisted living, Stotler wants a little bit of a safety net.

But what he really wants is just to live out his time at his beloved home.

In nice weather, he can sit out on his back deck and look down upon the forested ravine.

“It’s very peaceful. You can look for 145 degrees and not see a house. I can sit here and sip my beer and relax,” he says.

Stotler is one of those individuals who remember the West Seattle of old.

“I joke with my friends, driving down California Avenue you don’t know anymore if you’re in West Seattle. It’s just like driving on Eastlake. All the brick apartments are gone, and you’ve got these midrise apartments that all look the same,” he says.

Early preservationist

It took a while for the deal to come together.

Tom Rasmussen, the retired City Council member from West Seattle, helped make it happen.

He doesn’t want a McMansion overlooking the park. He’s seen it happen with the spectacular Kubota Garden in South Seattle. The city acquired the property in 1987 from the estate of master landscaper Fujitaro Kubota. It features streams, waterfalls, ponds and bridges in hills and valleys.

“The city had the opportunity to buy property around the edge of the garden,” says Rasmussen, but didn’t.

Instead, residences were built there.

“I’d say the uniqueness of the garden is compromised when some home looms over the edge,” says Rasmussen.

The oldest living member of the Schmitz family, who still lives in West Seattle, thought the new plan was a great idea.

She is Vicki Schmitz Block, 77, and she hopes that maybe other property owners around the park will consider taking part in such a buffer.

She married a grandson of Ferdinand Schmitz, who donated in 1908 most of the land for the park named after him. It had been his homestead.

Schmitz was 16 when he left Germany to come to the U.S. in 1876, ending up in Seattle in 1887.

“He worked hard, washed dishes, was a waiter, cooked in restaurants,” says Vicki. “He made a lot of friends, met people, networked.”

Schmitz prospered as he became a real-estate entrepreneur, including building two downtown hotels — the Snoqualmie and Butler. He served as a City Council member. His Seattle Daily Times obituary in 1942, when he died at age 81, said he was one of the city’s “best-known pioneers and long had been one of the city’s outstanding citizens.”

Schmitz donated the park land because he wanted future generations to be able to walk in and see what Seattle had once been.

“He had seen what happens in Europe when there is industrial development and nobody has access,” says Vicki.

But the park’s natural state also means, says Vicki, that its users “are younger and really fit.”

From a location such as Stotler’s, she says, perhaps others could at least look down and marvel at the steep ravine in its historic state.

A committee chaired by Councilmember Lisa Herbold approved the legislation to go before the full council. The $225,000 would come from the Seattle Park District fund approved by voters in 2014.

Stotler says that after news of what he hopes to do with the property appeared on the West Seattle Blog recently, “People at the bus stop, at the grocery store, stop and tell me, ‘Thank you.’ ”

He says, “It’s nice to have people say nice things to you. But I didn’t do it for that. I did it because it was the right thing to do.”