BELLINGHAM — A tanker carrying propane and butane collided with a gas terminal pier in Whatcom County with enough force to punch a hole in the ship earlier this month, officials said.

The accident occurred at a pier west of Ferndale around 4 a.m. Dec. 14, The Bellingham Herald reported Monday.

No one was injured and none of the ship’s cargo leaked, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The extent of the damage was unknown, and no damage estimates were given for the pier or the ship, the Levant, the Coast Guard said.

The 745-foot tanker was carrying 33,000 tons (29,937 metric tons) of fuel, the Coast Guard said.

The pier is owned by Petrogas Pacific LLC and leased by an Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelting plant.

Petrogas and Intalco officials were not immediately available for comment.

The State Department of Ecology said it was notified but took no action because there was not a fuel spill.