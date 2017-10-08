Firefighters responded to a fire at a downtown Puyallup restaurant Sunday, closing streets and causing backup throughout the area. There were no injuries reported.
The two-alarm fire, at the Meridian Cafe, was reported around noon. There were no reported injuries, a Pierce County emergency dispatcher said.
“Several explosions” were heard, according to Pierce County Professional Firefighters.
Crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue and East Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to the fire, which caused several street closures in the area.
