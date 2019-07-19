OLYMPIA — A man who police say confessed to killing a Tenino woman a decade ago will not face any charges at this time.

Eric Lee Roberts was released from federal custody after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives decided not to pursue illegal-firearms charges, The Olympian reports.

Roberts was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering Nancy Moyer after police say Roberts called 911 on July 9 to confess to killing his former neighbor in 2009. He then recanted.

Detectives said they found guns at his home, and in a complaint Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said an AM-15 multi-caliber rifle with a short barrel was illegal to possess.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington now says “further analysis indicated this weapon did not necessarily meet that legal definition.”