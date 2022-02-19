PUYALLUP — Saturday marked 80 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, a now-infamous act that set in motion the mass incarceration of thousands of Nikkei — people of Japanese ancestry — along the West Coast.

Despite chilling winds, organizers and members of the community gathered to commemorate the anniversary at the Puyallup Fairgrounds, the very location where some 7,600 Nikkei were forced to sleep in animal stalls in a staging venue ironically named “Camp Harmony” before they were sent to one of 10 camps scattered around the country.

While the generational trauma of those who survived wartime incarceration lives on in their descendants, with each passing year those stories face an increasing risk of being lost forever.

“I’m really called to hold close in my heart all of our elders who are becoming our ancestors and how urgent it is for us to collect their stories before those stories cannot be collected anymore,” said state Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-Seattle.

After several speakers and a performance by drumming ensemble Fuji Taiko of Tacoma, organizers and those in attendance made their way to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, a facility for immigrants facing deportation proceedings, where they joined other groups in calling for the center to be closed soon.

Stan Shikuma — writer, community organizer, activist and taiko drummer — is president of the Seattle chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. Soon after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941, his 4-year-old brother and grandmother, then in her 60s, were sent to a camp in Arizona.

“There was no justification for it — how could young children be a military threat?” he said Saturday with his back to the detention center.

He and other organizers drew parallels between the conditions in which people are now held in the detention facility and the incarceration camps of World War II. Detainees and advocates have complained for years of inadequate food, overcrowding and insufficient medical treatment.

They also pointed to the separation of families under the Trump administration.

“We’re here 80 years later and we have the same things happening,” Shikuma said. “Makes me wonder how much has changed.”

Shikuma was key in orchestrating the JACL’s fight for redress in the 1970s. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act, approved by Congress to issue a formal apology and pay $20,000 to each camp survivor.

“I have always believed that great nations do not ignore their most painful moments — they confront them with honesty and, in doing so, learn from them and grow stronger as a result,” President Joseph Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Friday. “The incarceration of Japanese Americans 80 years ago is a reminder to us today of the tragic consequences we invite when we allow racism, fear, and xenophobia to fester.”

Eugene Tagawa was born at the Puyallup Assembly Center in 1942 just three months before his family was sent to the Minidoka War Relocation Center, a camp in Idaho where more than 13,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned for up to several years.

In retirement, the 80-year-old is an avid photographer and volunteers for several organizations. On the anniversary of the signing of EO9066, he urged young Japanese Americans to learn everything they can about wartime incarceration, and to talk with their elders about what they went through before it’s too late.

“I want them to learn everything about it, but the more personal stories they can get, the better, directly from the people who experienced it,” Tagawa said Saturday. “Time is running out.”

On Friday, student members of the Nikkei Student Union of the University of Washington gathered in the evening to prepare for Saturday’s event. They invited guest speakers, folded origami cranes and created a banner that read in large, bold letters: “Never Again Is Now.”