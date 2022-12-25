BURIEN — Ask 5-year-old Kai Hoddevik what he wants for dinner and you’ll get a considered, measured response with a vocabulary beyond his years.

“Hot dogs would be preferable.”

He can be cheerful and generous.

“Who wants a piece of toast?” he shouts, handing out ersatz slices of bread from a set of plastic play food.

Quickly changing gears, he excitedly asks a nearby adult for some company: “Jake, come help me with my Legos!”

But he also has trouble controlling his emotions. Tantrums, outbursts, violence. Nearly every day. He was hitting and kicking his teachers, other kids, his grandparents. It got so bad last year, his preschool wouldn’t let him come anymore unless a parent came with him.

“He likes to learn these words,” said Kai’s mother, Osani Hoddevik. “He knows the word ‘anger,’ but he doesn’t know what sort of emotion or what goes with anger.”

“He was a lot more physical with his frustrations,” Kai’s father, Ian Hoddevik, said. “He couldn’t regulate and I didn’t have the tools to know where to …” Ian paused. “We didn’t know. We didn’t know how to move from there.”

Advertising

Osani would go to school with him. Or her parents would. They cut down on the number of days he went to school at all.

“It was hard to watch,” Osani said. “You want to see your kid succeed and thrive and not be upset.”

Nothing really worked.

And then, about a year ago, a family member recommended they reach out to Childhaven, a century-old nonprofit that works with children and families dealing with various type of adversity, including those with significant social, emotional and behavioral needs. Childhaven, which also serves kids dealing with trauma, abuse or neglect, is one of 13 nonprofits that benefit from reader donations to The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need.

Founded in 1909 as Seattle Day Nursery, the organization started as a place for single working parents who needed a place for their kids during the day. In 1965 it was the first organization on the West Coast to implement the federal Head Start child development program to provide a year-round preschool program to help prepare young children for school.

The agency now serves around 3,000 children and families with services including in-home visits, early learning, therapy and counseling.

Today, after a year of working with Childhaven’s Wraparound with Intensive Services program, Kai is in prekindergarten five days a week, tantrums are few and far between and his parents have a new confidence and new strategies to help him succeed.

Advertising

The aim is to help not just Kai, but the whole family. So Kai meets with a therapist, but Ian and Osani also meet with a “parent partner,” and a facilitator brings it all together.

After an initial meeting, Childhaven worked with his teachers and parents to set up an education plan for him. They provided a therapist for him to talk to, twice a week. A case worker met with Ian or Osani at least once a week to check in and see what needed work. They had monthly meetings with the whole team — parents, therapist, case worker, facilitator — to make sure everyone was on the same page.

“The change has been almost night and day,” Osani said.

How change begins

For a therapist at Childhaven, the process of breaking through starts by talking with the child, reviewing medical history and especially talking with the parents.

“They are the experts on their family and their lives and their child,” said Jake Mazur-Warren, a mental health therapist with Childhaven. “We really value the voice of the families, that’s what guides the treatment.”

A therapist meets a client where they’re at. For an adult, that may mean talking through their problems for an hour a week in an office. That doesn’t work for a young child.

So they’ll do play therapy, allowing the child to lead the therapist in games and plays, with secondary goals in mind: building social skills, working on communication, raising frustration tolerance.

Advertising

“It’s a way a kid can work something out or express themselves because they don’t have the words,” Mazur-Warren said. “If they get frustrated by something, the therapist is there to help the child regulate.”

Childhaven works with the knowledge that a family may have interconnected needs. Once a month or so Tresa Thistle, their case worker, will bring a bag of food when she comes by the house to see how things are going — produce, peanut butter, rice, beans.

As first-time parents, Ian and Osani admit to being overwhelmed at times. They do their best, but there’s so much. They didn’t know what they didn’t know. For instance, Ian, a private security guard, had worked night shifts for years. It was always fine, but after Kai was born and as he got older, Ian’s schedule made home life increasingly difficult.

“It wasn’t something we’d really considered, it wasn’t something that registered,” he said.

“We were like ships passing in the night,” Osani said.

It was Aaron Scarlett, their Childhaven facilitator, who made Ian realize it might be time for a switch. He told him he needed to advocate for himself.

“Go to your managers and see if you can get a day shift,” Ian recalled.

Sponsored

In the beginning, someone from the Childhaven team would sit in on meetings with Kai’s teachers and other service providers.

“We stepped in and just supported them and gave them the confidence for them to know they can do it on their own,” Scarlett said. “I was just there to make sure she understood, ask her about how she feels.”

Childhaven | Fund for Those in Need Your dollars at work Childhaven partners with parents and community members to strengthen families, prevent childhood trauma and its damaging effects and prepare children for a lifetime of well-being. For information: childhaven.org $25: Supports healthy development by providing educational toys like building blocks and shape-sorters. $50: Helps prepare young kids for kindergarten by supporting early learning programs. $100: Helps an older child access counseling services and build their capacity to weather life’s challenges. $200: Provides Art with Heart creative expression materials for healing and building resilience after loss or trauma. More

Last year, when Kai was in preschool, it seemed like almost anything could set him off.

His class would go for a walk to a park. Kai would find a stick he liked. His teacher would tell him he couldn’t take it on the walk.

“They said ‘Kai, we can leave it in the classroom but we can’t take it on the walk,'” Osani recalled. “We can put it in a safe spot, you can have it when we get back.”

Advertising

But Kai would insist. And it escalated. And snowballed. And then Kai would hit his classmate, who was watching. And when a teacher pulled him away, that led to kicking and screaming.

And then the school was calling Osani telling her she needed to come pick Kai up right away.

One of the first things Childhaven did when they started working with the family was help them come up with an individualized education plan for Kai. This is a written plan for Kai’s schooling.

It’s guided by state law, so it follows a format and has certain required elements. But it also includes adjustments and allowances that seem very minor and yet have made a big difference.

Kai is now allowed to have fidget toys in class, to help give an outlet before his energy builds up in unproductive ways.

If he’s grumpy and needs food, a teacher will give him a snack.

Advertising

Every day at 10 a.m. — “when he gets really riled up and really anxious,” his mom said — Kai goes with a learning resource teacher to run errands in different classrooms.

Whatever it takes to redirect his energy.

Kai now meets with a therapist once a week, down from twice a week when they began last year.

They’ll do play therapy or improv games. They’ll talk about ways for Kai to express his anger: walking away, squeezing a ball, ripping up paper, yelling into a pillow.

“Learning to use his words when he’s anxious,” Osani said.

The therapist has also worked with Ian and Osani, helping them to help Kai, showing them what works.

They’d take short videos of Ian and Osani interacting with Kai and teaching him something. Then they’d review the videos, like a coach breaking down game tape.

It helped them spot certain behaviors that could set Kai off. But mostly it reminded them that they were doing a good job.

“Most of the time you hear, ‘well you’re doing a lot of these things wrong,’” Ian said. “You don’t hear, ‘well you’re doing these things right.’” But when you do, he said, “It boosts your confidence. It makes you feel like, ‘oh hey, I’m actually doing something right.’”

“They didn’t have a voice, they didn’t know what to do,” said Thistle. “It’s just encouragement.”