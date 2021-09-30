Nick Brown, former general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, was confirmed Thursday night as the new U.S. attorney for Western Washington on a voice vote of the Senate.

Brown is the first Black U.S. attorney to serve in Washington.

Brown, 43, was a litigation partner at Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, where he handled complex civil and public policy litigation, and served as Inslee’s counsel from 2013 through 2017, where he advised the governor on issues ranging from the state’s 2014 moratorium on the death penalty to the legalization of marijuana.

Brown is an experienced federal prosecutor, and served six years as an assistant U.S. attorney handing criminal matters. He prosecuted more than 100 cases, including sex abuse trials and the prosecution of a Customs and Border Protection officer who let a Canadian woman cross in the U.S. with large loads of marijuana in exchange for sex. He also prosecuted a police officer who illegally sold weapons at gun shows.

A graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard Law School, Brown served as a judge advocate general in the Army, where he achieved the rank of captain. While in the Army, he served at Fort Lewis-McChord, Fort Bliss and in Baghdad.

He is a former commissioner on the Seattle Ethics and Election Commission.

In a less common qualification for a chief federal prosecutor, Brown was a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001.

He replaces U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who took the office in 2019.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.