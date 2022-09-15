If we ever needed proof that the real Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest, here it is: On Sunday, Washington, D.C., football team the Commanders offered up promotional coffee mugs with their team’s logo emblazoned on a silhouette of Washington.

There was just one problem: It wasn’t a silhouette of the district, but the great state of Washington.

Elsewhere at the stadium: I’m being told there are mugs with outlines of the state Washington for sale pic.twitter.com/1fzp4RrdNV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Though the merchandise was sold from a truck outside the stadium, it was official — not bootleg — swag, according to reporting from Pete Hailey of NBC Sports and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

It’s not the first time such a mistake has happened, Sports Illustrated reports. In 2017, the league’s official online store sold license plates with the team’s previous logo against a Washington state backdrop.