Washington’s 2022 midterm election kicks off with a primary Tuesday, with races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Seventeen challengers filed against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, who is seeking a sixth term this year. By far her best-funded challenger is Pasco veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley, a first-time candidate already endorsed by the state Republican Party.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is seeking a third term in the swing 8th Congressional District. Several Republicans filed to compete in the primary for the chance to face Schrier this fall.

The top two finishers in each race will advance to the general election in November.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.

Tuesday’s ballot counts will be released soon after 8 p.m. Vote counting will continue for days.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle, Washington state and across the U.S.