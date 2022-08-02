By
 

Washington’s 2022 midterm election kicks off with a primary Tuesday, with races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Seventeen challengers filed against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, who is seeking a sixth term this year. By far her best-funded challenger is Pasco veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley, a first-time candidate already endorsed by the state Republican Party.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is seeking a third term in the swing 8th Congressional District. Several Republicans filed to compete in the primary for the chance to face Schrier this fall.

The top two finishers in each race will advance to the general election in November.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Primary election ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 2.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Tuesday’s ballot counts will be released soon after 8 p.m. Vote counting will continue for days.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be updating readers on voting and elections in Seattle, Washington state and across the U.S.

FULL COVERAGE | WASHINGTON’S AUGUST 2 PRIMARY ELECTION

    King County turnout lagging in early ballot returns

    King County turnout is lagging behind previous elections, according to early ballot statistics.

    Turnout was about 19% as of midday Monday, according to King County Elections. That's well behind the 2020 figure for the Monday before the primary, when turnout was at 26%. It's also behind the corresponding figure for the last mid-term elections in 2018, when turnout was 23% at the same time.

    King County Elections had forecast a turnout of about 45% for the primary, but is not on pace to hit that number, Halei Watkins, a spokesperson, said.

    "We are expecting to see busy drop boxes all the way until 8 p.m.," Watkins said, and they are prepared to collect over 200,000 ballots from drop boxes on Tuesday.

    —David Gutman
    Seattle Times staff

