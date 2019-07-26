A man who died Thursday in a crash involving a car and a hotel shuttle bus near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has been identified.

The 45-year-old was Bryan R. Panzanaro from Peekskill, New York, according to the King County medical examiner and sheriff’s offices.

Seven other people, including the driver of the car, were injured in the crash that occurred around 1 p.m. on International Boulevard just north of South 176th Street. Officials think the shuttle bus from the Seattle Airport Marriott, which was carrying eight passengers and a driver, was heading north and the car was heading south when it crossed a median and hit the bus. The shuttle bus flipped onto its side in the crash.

Officials were still investigating as of Friday afternoon and it was not clear whether any arrests or citations would result from the crash, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cynthia Sampson. The shuttle’s passenger seats and driver’s seat had seat belts, but it’s not clear if they were being used, she said.

The driver of the car was a 49-year-old woman from Auburn, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to Highline Medical Center in Burien with injuries, but was released Thursday, according to the hospital.

The shuttle driver was identified as a 39-year-old man from SeaTac. The sheriff’s office said the passengers were: two women, 43 and 63, from SeaTac; a 62-year-old man from Las Vegas; a 58-year-old woman from Arlington, Washington; a 55-year-old man from Marina Del Ray, California; a 61-year-old man from Murray, Utah; and a 50-year-old man from Fontana, California.

The men from Las Vegas and Fontana were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The 50-year-old was in serious condition Thursday night but had improved to satisfactory condition by Friday, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. The other man was treated and released.

Three other shuttle passengers were treated and released from Highline and Valley Medical Center in Renton on Thursday, according to the hospitals. One person who was injured refused treatment, Sampson said.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.