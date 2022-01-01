For the first time in two years, fireworks lit the skies above the Space Needle for New Year’s Eve.

Crowds were not permitted at Seattle Center for the New Year’s at the Needle event this year. Instead, organizers presented an augmented reality show viewable by television or streaming video to encourage viewers to watch from home.

In 2019, there were no fireworks at the Space Needle for the first time in nearly 30 years due to high winds.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, New Year’s at the Needle used sky-mapping technology and video footage to present a virtual light show.