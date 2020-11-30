Energy Northwest and Tucci Energy Services will partner to develop a 300-acre solar project north of Richland able to generate enough electricity for more than 11,000 homes, according to a statement released Monday by Energy Northwest.

Construction is planned for the spring of 2022, with Tucci building the 75-megawatt project on leased land.

This solar project is part of what is expected to be a surge of renewable energy projects in the Northwest as Washington — under a 2019 law — calls for zero greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels to be emitted from the power sector by 2045.

“This underscores Energy Northwest’s commitment to affordably and reliably meeting the region’s electricity needs,” Energy Northwest CEO Brad Sawatzke said.

Other solar projects have come online in Yakima and Spokane counties, and Portland-based Avangrid Renewables has proposed a project with an estimated 150-megawatt capacity on a mix of 1,700 public and private acres in Klickitat County.

This project is adjacent to the Horn Rapids 4-megawatt solar project that include battery storage and training project for solar technicians and also was developed in collaboration that includes Energy Northwest and Tucci. The project site was once part of the federal Hanford property where plutonium for atomic bombs was produced. In September 2015, 1,641 federal acres were transferred to the Tri-Cities Research District and Tri-Cities community for economic development.

Tucci Energy Services is now seeking buyers for the solar power that will be generated by the project.