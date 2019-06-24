Tim Stevenson arrived at Seattle’s newest food bank more than an hour before it opened, eager to stock up on chicken, broccoli and cauliflower. It’s not often he has options.

Stevenson, 63, retired from his trucking job years ago after he suffered a severe leg injury. Now he tries to survive each month on Social Security checks, but said his meals usually consist of pinto beans and rice.

The SODO Community Market is going to change that, he said.

The market opened its doors Monday afternoon in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, offering fresh produce, soups and grains to those experiencing food insecurity and perpetual hunger. The food pantry is now one of hundreds of Northwest Harvest’s food distribution centers in Washington.

Northwest Harvest is Washington’s only statewide food bank and one of the largest independent food banks in the country, according to CEO Thomas Reynolds. The organization decided to open up SODO Community Market to replace Northwest Harvest’s Cherry Street Food Bank, which recently closed its downtown Seattle location.

But this center was built with a twist, Reynolds said.

“It’s more like a grocery store, less like an institution,” he said. “A place that really [feels] respectful and dignified, really kind of warm and fun and welcoming.”

Instead of lining visitors up, handing out bagged lunches or strictly enforcing food limits, workers restock the shelves, interact with shoppers and answer questions about available fruits and vegetables, Reynolds said.

“We want to blur the line between food pantries and grocery stores,” he said. “We want to merge them into one.”

The market’s wooden baskets are filled with fresh apples, oranges, watermelons and greens. Its shelves are stocked with peanut butter, dried pasta, canned soup and cake mix. In the back, volunteers lay out premade turkey and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, right next to the section full of chicken and spinach salads.

Charles Jackson, 49, lives in Martin Court, a transitional housing space for disabled, homeless and low-income individuals. He also arrived more than an hour early to get in line.

“It’s a little more private this way,” Jackson said. “They’re not standing right there on top of what you’re getting, and you can go through things by yourself.”

The $1.9 million project is entirely funded by donations, including a $600,000 gift from Amazon, said Laura Hamilton, development director of Northwest Harvest.

“We’re on track to completely reach that [goal] … ensuring we can keep the shelves stocked,” she said.