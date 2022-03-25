This is not your parent’s sewage pump station.

When built, Seattle’s newest piece of public infrastructure will look like a tower of lights, according to its designers. The 65-foot-tall cylindrical pump station, scheduled for construction next year on the Ballard waterfront, will be wrapped in an 80-foot-tall stainless steel lattice with gleaming LED effects.

Part of a $570 million megaproject that also includes a 2.7-mile-long storage tunnel stretching between Ballard and Wallingford, the $100 million station will pump sewage and polluted storm water out of that tunnel, then send the messy mixture on its way the West Point Treatment Plant.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and the King County Wastewater Treatment Division are digging the tunnel along the north shore of the Lake Washington Ship Canal to collect sewage and storm water, preventing the mix from flowing into the ship canal during heavy rains.

In older Seattle neighborhoods, sewage from bathrooms and storm water from street gutters drain through the same pipes. Today, when downpours overwhelm those pipes, some of the slop gets spilled into the ship canal, causing environmental harm. The city and county are under pressure to reduce that problem, per consent decrees with federal and state authorities.

A 900,000-pound drill (dubbed “Mudhoney” in an online vote) is now boring the nearly 19-foot-wide storage tunnel, which is supposed to be operational by 2026, hold more than 29 million tons of liquid and keep 75 million tons out of the ship canal each year.

To dress up the concrete pump station (which includes the only major aboveground component of the water-quality project), SPU hired Johnston Architects, which released details Thursday. The designers were “inspired by local elements” in Ballard, like ship scaffolding in the neighborhood’s shipyards and crab pots, said Keith Ward, SPU’s project executive.

“We wanted to celebrate that maritime industry,” Ward said.

The shifting LED effects on the lattice wrap could be programmed in sync with the weather forecast and are supposed to resemble “fractured moonlight on the surface of the water,” according to the designers. The lights also could be programmed to behave differently when the tunnel is filling or the station is pumping, “but we’re still working” on that, Ward said.

The station’s initial design was boxy and bland, he said, so “we pivoted to a more circular shape,” mimicking the contours of the 80-foot-wide, 95-foot-deep drop shaft that will be situated below the structure.

The drop shaft is where the pumps will be, while electrical equipment and cranes (to periodically hoist the pumps) will be housed above ground. The pump station’s design costs totaled $7.2 million, Ward said.

The pump station will be built at 24th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 54th Street, across the road from the Pacific Fishermen Shipyard at an SPU site that includes a recently-renovated public pier.

Along with the lighted lattice, SPU plans to install work at the site by Jeffrey Veregge, an artist from the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe. The piece will depict the moon-alluring Octopus Woman, according to Johnston Architects, and help meet the city’s 1% for Art requirement for capital projects, Ward said.