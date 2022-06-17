In a region packed with artists, makers, creators, crafters and do-it-yourselfers, it may be no surprise that Seattle has been named one of the most creative cities in the country.

According to a poll by online art gallery Singulart, Seattle has the seventh-highest percentage of people who spend time making and creating, whether for work or pleasure.

The poll looked at the percentage of people working or training to work in a creative industry as well as the number who enjoy creative hobbies, including photography, performing, sewing, writing, making music, designing, decorating, gardening, crafting and upcycling.

Among the top 10 cities, Seattle had a notably high percentage of crafters.

“It seems that all the novelists and musicians got their craft on instead,” Singulart said about the poll’s findings. “While only 8% of those we asked were interested in poetry and novel writing, and just 2% in playing musical instruments, 42% of those we asked were into some form of crafting.”

The region, however, is not among the nation’s best for active do-it-yourselfers in terms of access to hardware, appliance and furniture stores, according to a recent analysis by home service company Porch.

Researchers calculated the concentration of hardware, furniture, and appliance stores in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area and determined there were 3.81 such stores per 10,000 residents in the Seattle metro area, compared to 4.54 nationally.

The nation’s top 10 most creative cities, according to Singulart, were:

New York City, New York Louisville, Kentucky Columbus, Ohio San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Austin, Texas Seattle Charlotte, North Carolina San Jose, California Denver, Colorado

So, Western Washington friends, we want to see some of the cool stuff you make and create! We’ll share pictures and stories of some of our favorites in a later story.

Please send your full name, phone number, a photo of your DIY project and a brief description to morningbrief@seattletimes.com.