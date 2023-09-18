Pickleball enthusiasts gathered in downtown Seattle on Saturday and Sunday for a weekend of tournament play, free coaching and instructional talks.

The event, called “Pickleball for All,” also marked the opening of a new permanent pickleball court at the Taylor Avenue and 5th Avenue Plaza. The court will now be available to the public seven days a week on a first-come, first-served basis.

It was resurfaced through a donation from Astria Pickleball, and the Seattle Department of Transportation expects to invest $500,000 next year to add landscaping and seating.

“My hope with supporting this space is that people will come here to play, relax, have fun, unwind, and find balance in their lives,” Dmitry Ivanenko, CEO of Astria Pickleball, said in a statement.