Seeing her trailblazing ancestors John and Mary Conna honored Friday with a mural at a bus shelter in Federal Way was “sweet justice,” said Ghanya Thomas, whose great-great-grandparents were among the first Black people to move to Western Washington but have received little recognition until now.

Born in 1843 in Texas, John Conna led an extraordinary life. He survived enslavement as a child, fought in the Civil War for the Union Army, attended night schools, built a career on the East Coast, got married and made his way in 1883 to the area of Tacoma and what’s now Federal Way, where he became a prominent homesteader, real estate developer, community leader and politician.

Though Conna recruited Black workers from the East Coast to the region, was elected sergeant at arms by Washington’s inaugural state Legislature, championed a section in the state constitution that barred race-based discrimination, sued a restaurant for refusing to serve him and delivered public speeches celebrating emancipation and condemning Jim Crow-era terror, among other things, his tale received little attention from the powers that be in the century after his 1921 death.

That has started to change in recent years, thanks to activism by descendants like Maisha Barnett, a Seattle resident who’s pressed the cities of Federal Way and Tacoma to honor the Connas. But there are still no streets, parks or schools named for the couple, so Barnett was glad whenKing County Metro arranged for the bus-shelter mural at South 320th Street and Eleventh Place South.

“This is just the beginning,” Barnett said.

The mural’s multiple panels include photos of the Connas and display information about John Conna’s accomplishments. They also trace the journey that brought the couple and their children to Tacoma and beyond.

Speaking to dozens of community members gathered for the mural’s unveiling Friday, transit planner Dale Cummings, who oversees Metro’s many bus shelter murals, described John Conna as “an important person” whose story should be more widely known. Beverly Kelly, a Conna descendant and a retired teacher, said the Connas should be incorporated into Washington history lessons in schools. And Tirzah Idahosa, a member of Federal Way’s Diversity Commission, said the Connas set an example for activists today.

“They were pioneers in the truest way” who advocated for civil rights and equality while dismantling systemic barriers, Idahosa said. “As African Americans, we know we can — because the Connas did.”