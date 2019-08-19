As the grand opening of the new Burke Museum gets closer, workers have been busy installing a large mural in the new natural-history museum on the northwest corner of the University of Washington campus.

The 46-by-60-foot piece, titled “Synecdoche,” is by artist RYAN! Feddersen of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (Okanogan/Arrow Lakes). It has 294 vinyl pieces in a cascade of symbolic figures transforming into one another to represent connections between nature, culture and our experience as a society.

The word synecdoche, by the way, is a figure of speech in which a part is used to represent the whole. The simplest example we could find was on the website YourDictionary.com: If you said “check out my new wheels,” “wheels” is an example of synecdoche, used to refer to a “car.”

Grand-opening festivities are set for Oct. 12-14 at the museum.